Applications now open for WNBL Draft

MANILA, Philippines -- The WNBL on Sunday announced that it is now accepting applications for its first ever draft, after the league received the green light from the Games and Amusements Board to turn professional.

Interested applicants can download the application form via the league's official Facebook page.

Rhose Montreal, the executive vice president of the NBL, said that at the moment, they are looking to "conduct an inventory of the talent" in an effort to maintain parity among the teams.

"We really want to distribute the talents equally sa mga teams. So we're going to have a draft except for Air Force and Navy, who are coming in as a team already, because 100% of the roster is enlisted personnel of the Navy and Air Force," she explained during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

"But the rest po, we call it a protect 6. If you have a ready team, you just have to protect six of your players, and then the rest will have to go to the draft," she added.

The WNBL welcomes players 21-40 years old. The application forms should be sent to [email protected]