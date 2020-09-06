Olympian Orly Bauzon passes away

Olympian Orly Bauzon has passed away. He was 75 years old. Photo courtesy of the PBA.

MANILA, Philippines -- Orlando "Orly" Bauzon, one of the pioneering players of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), passed away Saturday night due to cardiac arrest.

He was 75 years old.

The PBA confirmed on Sunday the death of Bauzon, who was a member of the Philippine national team that competed in the Mexico Olympics in 1968.

He was also a member of the original Toyota Comets team when the PBA was inaugurated in 1975.

Bauzon played for University of Santo Tomas in college. He went on to suit up for Toyota for three seasons before retiring in 1978 with Mariwasa. He won three championships in the PBA.

Before playing in the Olympics, Bauzon also represented the national team in the 1970 Asian Games, and the 1967 Asian Basketball Confederation Games in South Korea.