FIBA: Bridges leads Team USA to World Cup semis

Mikal Bridges in action for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Team USA bounced back big time from their stunning loss last Sunday.

The Americans went for a 37-point drubbing of Italy, 100-63, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Mikal Bridges was the USA's top gunner with 24 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, but it was the Americans’ balanced attack, with eight of them scoring five or more, that allowed their squad to start the knockout phase exactly how they wanted.

After the Italians led 8-7 in the first frame, Team USA went on a rampage as the game progressed, building a lead that more than doubled Italy’s total outing, 73-36, after a trey by Austin Reaves at the 3:58 mark of the third frame.

Team USA even increased their advantage in the final period by as much as 41, and that allowed them to book a ticket into the tournament’s semifinals that start on Friday.

Simone Fontecchio was the Italians’ leading scorer, on the other hand, with 18 points and five boards.

The Steve Kerr-led squad will be facing the victor of the Germany-Latvia quarterfinal game, while Italy will be entering the classification phase against the loser of the same matchup.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO