Throughout his coaching career, Yeng Guiao had a penchant on giving great players a fitting tribute at the twilight of their careers.

Ato Agustin and Al Solis were able to experience that when they were playing at Red Bull as they won the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup as role players for Guiao.

Young players who were under his watch were able to shine – from Davonn Harp, Mick Pennisi, Lordy Tugade, Junthy Valenzuela, Enrico Villanueva, Cyrus Baguio and Larry Fonacier at Red Bull. Paul Lee, Crhsi Tiu and Jeff Chan, and even unheralded players Beau Belga, JR Quinahan, Jericho Cruz and Jonathan Uyloan at Rain or Shine among others were able to find roles and become key contributors for the team.

When Guiao took over as head coach of NLEX, he was able to turn JP Erram as a star while making Kevin Alas, Cruz and Quinahan as resident stars of the franchise.

Young Calvin Oftana was able to play a big role in his early part of his career, so as Anthony Semerad, Justin Chua and Kris Rosales while players such as Raul Soyud, Mike Miranda, Philip Paniamogan were able to make contributions.

Guiao has a reputation of turning anybody to somebody and becoming a key cog of teams he coached.

So when Guiao rejoins the Elasto Painters, he’s looking forward to coaching two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap as well as his old and new players on the squad.

“Syempre naman, icon rin yun eh,” Guiao told ABS-CBN News when asked how excited he is coaching the player considered as the face of the PBA for a long time.

Guiao had the opportunity of coaching Yap with the Philippine men’s basketball team twice – the 2009 Powerade Pilipinas team to the FIBA Asia Championship in Tianjin, China and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta when the team was bannered by Jordan Clarkson.

But Guiao will have to wait for Yap to get settled in his new career first before he can return to the Elasto Painters camp.

"I think mayroon pa rin siyang inaayos being an elected councilor of San Juan. Mya mga priorities siya dito na inaayos kasi naninibago pa siya sa bago niyang role," said Guiao. "But we're gonna be patient with him and hihintayin namin siya once he is ready."

In returning to Rain or Shine, Guiao will also be reunited with the remaining members of the last Elasto Painters team that won the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup – Belga, Norwood and Jewel Ponferada.

Guiao had a great reputation of developing young players and present stars like Rey Nambatac and sophomore Santi Santillan, second year players Anton Asistio and Andrei Caracut and rookies Gian Mamuyac, Shawn Ildefonso and Jhonard Clarito will get their opportunity to be tutorized by the veteran mentor.

Interestingly, Guiao was able to coach Matt Nieto at NLEX for a short period, but he’ll have another opportunity of coaching another Mieto – Matt’s twin brother Mike.

But Guiao wants Rain or Shine management to temper its expectations and be more patient with the team’s development.

“Maski sino namang coach ang ilagay mo na magha-handle ng team, magkakaroon ng period of adjustments. So hindi agad-agad mararamdaman yung magiging contender ka kaagad kasi may proseso yan, although may nai-lay out na foundation na dyan sina Coach Chris Gavina and Coach Caloy Garcia,” added Guiao. “With the coaching staff, I don’t see much change since halos pareho naman yung ginagawa namin sa NLEX and yung ginagawa nila rito. May mga principles tayo na iniwan na ginagamit pa rin ng mga previous coaches ng Rain or Shine.”