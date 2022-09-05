NCAA sets 10 events for Season 98

Coaches from various colleges who will compete in the NCAA Season 98 (from left to right) Cholo Martin of Arellano Chief, Charles Tiu of CSB Blazers, Louie Gonzales of JRU Bombers, Bonnie Tan of Letran Knights, Randy Alcantara of Mapua Cardinals, Oliver Bunyi of EAC Generals, Gilbert Malabanan of LPU Pirates, Yuri Escueta of San Beda Red Lions, Egay Macaraya of San Sebastian Golden stags and, Michael Saguiguit of perpetual pose during NCAA season 98 media Launch at Novotel Cubao in Quezon City. Danny Pata

MANILA, Philippines -- The 98th season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will unfold on Saturday, starting with its men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

After only two in-person events were held in Season 97 -- men's basketball and women's volleyball -- the league will have 10 events in its program for this year.

Making their return are cheerleading, swimming, track and field, juniors’ basketball, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball and face-to-face taekwondo and chess competitions.

"We are hoping to return to a normal season. We look forward to a very successful season," said NCAA Season 98 Policy Board president Dr. Jose Paolo Campos of first-time host Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) during Monday's press conference.

EAC will play Arellano University in the season opener set at 3:30 p.m. right after the hour-long opening ceremony. Mapua University and San Beda University clash in a rematch of last season's Final 4 at 6 p.m. to cap the opening day doubleheader.

Defending two-time champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran will make its debut on the fourth playdate of the season against Jose Rizal University on Sept. 14. The Knights had to reschedule their opener after the team was placed under health and safety protocols.

NCAA coaches see a wide-open race to the crown this time around, especially after the departure of last year's rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando to the Korean Basketball League, while Jeo Ambohot is now in the PBA.

"It's anybody's ballgame. All teams are outstanding. Walang favorites, you will be surprised," said Arellano coach Cholo Martin.

Coach Bonnie Tan knows that despite being one of the fancied teams, the Knights are facing a tough challenge to remain in the throne.

"I agree. Lahat ng teams malakas at lumaki," said Tan, who steered the Muralla-based squad to a perfect 11-0 season last May. "Nandiyan pa rin ang San Beda, Mapua, CSB (De La Salle-College of St. Benilde) and Baste (San Sebastian College)."

It helps that the teams had a full preseason to prepare for the tournament, unlike last year where pandemic restrictions prevented them from having a true build-up.

"Sa haba ng preparation, parang even lahat ng teams," Mapua coach Randy Alcantara said.

