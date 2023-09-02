Paul Stoll in action for Mexico at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. August 29, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News,

MANILA — Mexico turned back Jordan to keep them winless at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

A balanced attack allowed the Mexicans to conclude their tournament campaign on a triumphant end as they defeated Jordan, 93-80, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gabriel Giron spearheaded their offensive onslaught with 21 points alongside four rebounds and three assists, while Paul Stoll, Pako Cruz, Joshua Ibarra, and Fabian Jaimes put up 19, 17, 16, and 15, respectively.

Down 76-77 with only 4:23 remaining in the final quarter despite leading the majority of the contest, Jaimes and Cruz went on a mini 6-0 run to regain the lead for the Mexicans, 81-76.

Plays after, Jordan pushed for a final run and cut the lead to three, 80-83, after a bucket by Amin Abu Hawwas, but Giron answered with a three-point dagger to extend their lead once more, 86-80, and finally fend off the Jordanians into the sunset.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starred once more for the Jordanians with 26 markers, 10 assists, and eight boards, but they still were not able to post a victory at the World Cup stage. Ahmad Dwairi and Abu Hawwas also contributed by putting up 15 each.

After the win, Mexico moved up to 2-3 in Group N, while Jordan ended their 2023 tournament campaign without a win in five games.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO