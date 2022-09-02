PBA: San Miguel forces Game 7 with blowout win vs TNT

PBA Facebook page

MANILA -- San Miguel Beer rode on a huge first half to hand Talk 'N Text a 114-96 drubbing and force a Game 7 in the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum Friday.

Six players delivered double-digit scores for the Beermen who led by as much as 30 points against the Tropang GIGA, who sorely missed the services of injured Jayson Castro.

Marcio Lassiter had 22 points, while CJ Perez and Simon Enciso each had 20 markers.

They ruined Roger Pogoy's big scoring night for TNT.

Pogoy carried the fight for the Texters with 31 points. Mikey Williams was held to just 2 markers.

