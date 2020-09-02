Football: PFL hails 'professionalism' of new team Maharlika FC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines Football League (PFL) on Tuesday welcomed its sixth club, Maharlika FC, into the fold after it was granted a provisional license by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Maharlika FC joins United City FC, Mendiola FC 1991, Stallion Laguna FC, Kaya FC, as well as the Azkals Development Team (ADT) in the PFL, which hopes to start its fourth season by October.

Even before Maharlika was granted its provisional license, PFL commissioner Coco Torre had already hailed the club for its ambition ahead of its maiden campaign.

"'Yung impression ko sa kanila is, they're very aggressive, and they show a lot of professionalism in terms of complying with the criteria set by the licensing," he said during the PSA Forum on Tuesday.

"If you ask me, personally, 'yung compliance nila is good, and they've been busy off the pitch putting things together to be able to participate in the PFL," he added.

Maharlika will be led by Misagh Bahadoran and Anton del Rosario, with Roxy Dorlas set to call the shots.

"After all the years of going at each other we finally get to rep the same jersey outside the Azkals," del Rosario said as he welcomed Bahadoran to the squad.

Maharlika is branding itself as the "Koponan ng Masa," and promises to involve fans in virtually every level -- even in decision-making.

"For the people, by the people, we are the People's Club," is its motto.

The team is expected to join the other PFL clubs in training at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona soon, after undergoing RT-PCR/swab testing on Wednesday at the PFF House of Football.