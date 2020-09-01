PBA: Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas sign contract extension with NLEX

MANILA, Philippines -- Star guards Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas are staying with the NLEX franchise for the foreseeable future.

Both players signed a contract extension with the Road Warriors on Tuesday, with Ravena confirming on his Twitter account that he will stay with NLEX for three more years.

"Hoping to achieve great things with our group," the former Ateneo de Manila University star said.

God is good! 3 more years with my team! Hoping to achieve great things with our group!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EV67ZJp2M0 — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) September 1, 2020

The second overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft, Ravena has yet to play a full season for the NLEX Road Warriors. His promising freshman campaign was cut short by a suspension for using banned substances, which forced him to miss 18 months of basketball.

The Road Warriors have yet to play at all in 2020, after PBA activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alas, meanwhile, is looking to regain his old form after recovering from a second ACL injury.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is optimistic of the team's future with the two guards at the helm.

"The last time they (Alas and Ravena) played together, we were in the All-Filipino semifinals," said Guiao, referring to their campaign in the 2017-18 Philippine Cup where they lost to Magnolia in six games.

Alas also suffered his first ACL injury in that series, hampering NLEX's chances.

"We made it all the way to the semifinals, and they were just like, a few months, two or three months playing together," Guiao said during a recent appearance on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast.

"So that gives me some confidence, that if these two guys are healthy… we feel we can really give these teams a run for their money," he added.

Aside from Alas and Ravena, Guiao is also relying on Jericho Cruz, as well as Mike Miranda and JR Quinahan to fill in the void left by Poy Erram after his trade to TNT KaTropa.