GAP president Cynthia Carrion (seated, right) leads the participants in the Manila leg of the Brick Asian Parkour Tour. With her are (seated from left): Philippine Obstacle Sport Federation president Atty. Al Agra, FIG president Morinari of Japan and Abdulrahman Al-Shatri of Qatar. Handout

MANILA -- The sport of parkour got a huge shot in the arm in the Philippines after Brick, a leading French global parkour equipment supplier, donated 62,000 euros (around P3.8 million) worth of gear to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) at the sixth and final leg of the FIG Brick Parkour Asian Tour, Wednesday at the Rizal Park.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion received the gear in the event witnessed by FIG president Morinari Watanabe of Japan and Asian Gymnastics Union president Abdulrahman Al-Shatri of Qatar.

Also present during the turnover was Philippine Obstacle Sport Federation president Atty. Al Agra, who was tasked by the GAP to organize the two-day event and will take custody of the donated equipment.

"This donation of equipment is for the development of parkour in Southeast Asia. We want to also to development a parkour community in your region so that the sport will thrive," said Brick French representative Augustin Goubert de Cauville.

De Cauville added that the course consisted of about 35 to 40 obstacles laid out on a 25-meter course, which is regularly for training as well as national competitions in other countries.

"Like Augustin, we want the parkour that Asians will also learn to excel and enjoy," stressed Polish FIG parkour sport manager Jakub Koslacz. "We have seen how parkour was well-received in our previous legs of the FIG Brick Asian Parkour Tour.

"As part of our promotions, we are also conducting a workshop during the two-day event among those who are interested in being engaged in the sport."

"We would like to thank Brick for donating this parkour equipment that will surely inspire our present parkour athletes now that they can train properly on a FIG-standard course and equipment," said Carrion of the donation.

Agra assured Carrion that the equipment will be in good hands and will be used properly during the event. He added he will make sure that the gear will kept safely and put to proper use.

"Our thanks to GAP president Cynthia for giving us the role of preserving and keeping this equipment that we intend to use in promoting and development of the sport nationwide," Agra said.

For his part, Watanabe said parkour "is a growing sport and that is becoming more and more popular with millennials and is a reflection of life as it teaches us how to come obstacles."

"We are throwing our support to this event because we believe that parkour is a promising sport that Asian youth can become world class athletes in the sport," said Al-Shatri in the meet.

