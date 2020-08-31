UAAP: Rhenz Abando also leaves UST

Rhenz Abando (10) is also reportedly on his way out of UST. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Another star player has reportedly decided to leave University of Santo Tomas.

Tiebreaker Times reported on Monday night that Rhenz Abando, who burst into the collegiate scene in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament, has left the Growling Tigers.

He follows CJ Cansino, who was kicked out of the team for "defiance of authority," and Brent Paraiso, in the exodus of players from Aldin Ayo's program.

Abando seemingly confirmed the report with a tweet that said: "Thank you for your unending grace!!!" On his Instagram stories, he posted the same words on a photo of the UST campus.

Thank you for your unending grace!!!💛 — Rhenz Abando (@AbandoRhenz) August 31, 2020

Abando has been linked to a move to the Letran Knights, but Coach Bonnie Tan has yet to reply to a request for comment.

The high-flying Abando transferred to UST from Philippine College Science and Technology in Pangasinan and averaged 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Growling Tigers.

Another player, Ira Bataller, is also reportedly on his way out of UST.

The UST men's basketball program has been embroiled in controversy since Cansino left the team, after which it was revealed that the Growling Tigers have been training in Sorsogon -- the hometown of head coach Aldin Ayo -- since June.

The university put together a committee to investigate the situation, as the team may have violated the government's stringent quarantine protocols by holding a training camp. A representative from UST is expected to meet with the UAAP, the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health tomorrow to discuss the findings of the committee.