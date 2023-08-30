FIBA: Brazil fends off Ivory Coast, advances to 2nd round

Brazil guard Yago Santos (2) goes for a layup against Ivory Coast in their FIBA World Cup game, August 30, 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. FIBA.

Brazil survived a spirited challenge from Ivory Coast to take an 89-77 win and seal their ticket to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Wednesday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Yago Santos was sensational for Brazil, shaking off an injury scare to finish with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting along with 12 assists. Tim Soares added 15 points.

Brazil finished with a 2-1 win-loss record in Group G. They will be in Group L in the second round, along with Spain, Canada, and Latvia.

Though Brazil won by double-digits, Ivory Coast gave them a huge scare with Jean Philippe Dally making it a one-possession game, 74-71, with still five minutes left.

But Santos set up Bruno Caboclo for a crucial three-pointer in Brazil's next possession, before adding two free throws of his own in their next trip down. Back-to-back triples by Georginho de Paula and Santos restored a double-digit lead, 85-74, with 1:50 to go and the Ivorians were unable to recover.

Five players finished in double-digits for Ivory Coast, led by skipper Cedric Bah with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Solo Diabate added 12 points.

Ivory Coast will move to Group P in the classification phase, along with France, Iran, and Lebanon.

