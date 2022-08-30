From Kianna Dy's Instagram

Middle blocker Kim Kianna Dy congratulated her boyfriend Dwight Ramos for Gilas Pilipinas' solid outing against Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The nationals split their qualifiers in the fourth window, losing to Lebanon first 85-81 before venting their ire against Saudi Arabia, 84-46.

Ramos averaged 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in the qualifiers.

Dy greeted her boyfriend following the win with a Instagram story.

"Congrats my superstar," said the former De La Salle University star, who now plays for F2 Logistics.

The two have been going steady for quite some time now.

Gilas will be returning to action in November, but Ramos might not suit up for the team as he is set to play in the Japan B.League with his new team, Levanga Hokkaido.

