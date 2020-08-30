LOOK: Local artists cap Mamba Week with Kobe murals in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino artists honored the legacy of the late, great Kobe Bryant with a pair of murals in Metro Manila to cap Nike Philippines' celebration of "Mamba Week."

Nike Philippines celebrated Bryant's legacy with a weeklong campaign that brought together athletes and other communities to testify about his "Mamba Mentality."

In the latest chapter of the Mamba Week tribute, Nike Philippines teamed up with ARAL Cru, a local graffiti trio, to dedicate two murals around Metro Manila to Bryant.

The first mural created by ARAL Cru directly faces the historic Araneta Coliseum, the venue where Bryant made his last appearance in Manila.

The portrait of Kobe on the right side of the artwork is derived from a photo of him smiling during his last visit to the coliseum.

ARAL Cru then relocated to Makati to paint the second mural, just a few hours later. Symbolizing the sunrise and the beginning of a new day, this mural uses the same colors as the first but moving towards the opposite direction.

The mural depicts Kobe wearing his two iconic jersey numbers, 8 and 24, shooting crumpled pieces of paper into a trash bin.

ARAL Cru consists of Bvdot, Cinos, and Frank, a three-man graffiti crew from the Greater Manila Area.

Watch how ARAL Cru created the murals of Bryant in this time-lapse video.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California in January.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).