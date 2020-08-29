Group seeking to 'govern, develop' PH esports awaits POC accreditation

MANILA - Esports teams and groups have come together to form the Philippine Esports Organization, a partnership seeking to "govern and develop esports" nationwide.

In a press release, PeSO said it has applied for accreditation with the Philippine Olympic Committee. If the application is approved, it will be responsible for developing and governing esports nationwide.

"PeSO’s application for NSA accreditation is bolstered by the unified presence of the biggest and most credible collection of esports stakeholders in the Philippines, who have tirelessly worked towards the industry’s growth and betterment since the early 2000s," the group said in a statement.

Among the groups included in PeSO are -- Bren Esports, Gariath Concepts, Mineski Philippines, The Nationals, PlayBook Esports, Tier One Entertainment, TV5, and TNC Holdings. They are backed by Smart Communications.

The organization's member-groups also participated in the Southeast Asian Games held December 2019.

PeSO will mark its revamping by mounting the Philippine qualifiers for the 12th IESF World Championship to be held in Eliat, Israel in December.

The tournament will feature esports titles "DOTA2" and "Tekken 7."

"PeSO is confident that this time, Team Sibol can match, if not exceed, last year’s contingent’s performance and standing," the group added.

Brian Lim, president of PeSO said: "With the support of Smart Communications, there is no doubt that we are in a stronger position to place in this year’s IESF World Championships,”

“Smart’s commitment to support and grow esports and the national team, Sibol, is crucial and is definitely appreciated,” Lim added.

Jane Jimenez Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart said the telecom "reaffirms its commitment" in helping the local esports scene by scouting players who will represent the Philippines in IESF.

“Our goal is to continue leading the way to bring glory to Philippine esports. After supporting Team Sibol in the 2019 SEA Games, Smart reaffirms its commitment to the esports industry by looking for the next members of Team Sibol who will represent the Philippines in the IESF World Championships," Basas said.

Scouting the new members of Team Sibol, the flagship representative team of Philippines in esports will start September.