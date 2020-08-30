FIBA competitions make official return with World Tour in Hungary

FIBA competitions are officially back.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Debrecen Masters is the first official competition since the organization suspended all its competitions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Twelve are competing in the first Masters of the season that started Saturday, Aug. 29, and will conclude Sunday, Aug. 30.

"After 5 months, it is great to finally see our players take the court", said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis from Debrecen where he met with local authorities and 3x3 players. "

"It will be an opportunity for all 3x3 fans to watch their favorite players again and for all other fans to discover our fast-paced urban basketball discipline, which will make its Olympic debut next year," he added.

Debrecen will host three consecutive Masters: Debrecen Masters (August 29-30), Hungary Masters (September 1-2) and Europe Masters (September 4-5).

Players expressed their satisfaction to be back on the 3x3 court. Thirteen of the top 15 teams in the world are competing in the three Masters, including Serbia's Novi Sad, which features the No. 1 3x3 player in the world in Dusan Bulut.

All the health and safety measures requested by local and national authorities as well as FIBA's Guidelines for the Return to Basketball will be implemented.

