Paralympics: Gawilan finishes 6th in 400m freestyle-S7

Ernie Gawilan of the Philippines waits for the start in the Men’s Swimming 400m Freestyle S7 Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Sunday. Simon Bruty OIS/IOC

(UPDATED) Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan missed out on the podium in the men's 400-meter freestyle-S7 event in the Tokyo Paralympics, finishing sixth overall even as Israel's Mark Malyar smashed his own world record.

Gawilan finished with a time of 4:56.24, over 25 seconds behind Malyar who clocked in a world-record time of 4:31.06 during Sunday's final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Malyar broke the world record he set in London in September 2019, as well as the Paralympic record that he set earlier that day during the heats.

Ukraine's Andrii Trusov placed second with a time of 4:35.56, with American Evan Austin completing the podium after clocking 4:38.95.

Though he did not reach the podium, Gawilan already made his mark as the first Filipino para swimmer to reach the finals in a Paralympics.

Gawilan, a triple gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Para Games, had been in seventh place after the first 250-meters but surged to sixth place after 300-m, and held off Singapore's Toh Wei Soong and Taiwan's Chen Liang-da.

"Intense," Gawilan's coach, Tony Ong, said of the final. "Ernie is the first para swimmer (from the Philippines) to get into the finals. So happy naman kami with the outcome."

Ong was also delighted that Gawilan bested his qualifying time of 4:58.58 by more than two seconds in the final.

Below are the full results:

Meanwhile, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan will compete in the finals of the men's 1,500-meter-T52 race at 8:42 p.m. (7:42 p.m. in Manila) at the Japan National Stadium.