EJ Obiena sets new PH record in Paris meet

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena in action during the men's pole vault. Benoit Tessier, Reuters

(UPDATED) EJ Obiena registered a new personal best and reset the national record when he cleared 5.91-meters at the Paris leg of the Wanda Diamond League, Saturday.

The previous record was 5.87-m, set by Obiena in June at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Poland in the lead up to the Tokyo Games.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Obiena finished second in the Paris meet, just behind world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden who cleared a meet record of 6.01-meters.

Obiena took three tries to clear 5.81-m and opted to skip the 5.86-m mark, instead going straight for 5.91-m.

He cleared the bar in his first try at 5.91-m, before faltering in his attempts at 5.96m and 6.01m.

On social media, Obiena said he was "getting there."

Watch more on iWantTFC

"A second place finish at the Paris 2021 Diamond League, and a new national record and personal best of 5.91-m. Thank you, God!" said Obiena, who had placed 11th in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Thank you to those who keep on supporting and believing, despite the ups and downs," he added. "Getting there."

Duplantis, meanwhile, cleared 5.96-m and 6.01-m in his first attempts, but thrice failed to clear 6.19-m which would have been a new world record.

Coming in third place was American Christopher Nilsen, who cleared 5.81-m.

Obiena will be back in action in the Brussels leg of the Diamond League next week.