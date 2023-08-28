MMA: Loman taking notes from Kim for Lineker bout

Team Lakay's Stephen Loman. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Stephen Loman believes that he has John "Hands of Stone" Lineker all figured out ahead of their match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This, as "The Sniper" has been studying Lineker's bout, including his previous match against "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong.

"Almost same kami ni Kim, so pwede ko magamit yung gameplan niya," Loman noted.

Against Kim, Lineker just avoided disaster from a brutal left hook then unleashed a barrage of punches to score a technical knockout victory with just four seconds to spare in their clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian last August.

Loman believes that avoiding the gaffe made by Kim and staying true to his game plan would boost his chances, and in turn, take him a step closer towards his dream of challenging for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship currently held by Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade.

"Mas mahaba yung reach ko at alam kong aabot yung reach ko sa kanya. So kailangan kong gamitin yun dahil yun ang effective," Loman said.

Loman also believes that he is a better wrestler and has a more well-rounded game than the heavy-handed Lineker, and is confident that he can be competitive be it on the ground or standing up.

"Imi-mix ko lahat ng tools ko sa striking at sa ground. Pwede na ako yung sumugod pero pwede rin akong maging defensive. Marami akong pwedeng gawin sa laban namin," the Team Lakay standout said.

Still, Loman acknowledges that patience will be crucial as he seeks to avoid making the same mistakes that Kim committed against Lineker.

"Basta focus lang ako sa laban. Patience lang. I think makikipagsabayan ako sa striking niya pero hintay lang tayo sa tamang pagkakataon," he said.