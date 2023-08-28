FIBA: New Zealand escapes Jordan in OT, improves to 1-1

New Zealand guard Izayah Le'afa in action against Jordan at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 28, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Izayah Le'afa's 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists led New Zealand to a nail-biting win as they scored their first victory of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Tall Blacks tallied a 95-87 overtime win on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to improve their campaign to 1-1 in Group C.

Up 83-78 after Yannick Wetzell went up for a jam to extend their lead with only 38.0 ticks remaining in regulation, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson outscored the Tall Blacks, 7-2, after sinking three free throws and completing a four-point play in their next possession to send the game into the first overtime bout of Group D.

But the Tall Blacks were able to fend them off in the extra period by outscoring them, 10-2, and this allowed New Zealand to score their first win in two games.

Hollis-Jefferson was huge for the Falcons, putting up 39 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, but it was not enough as they fell to their second defeat in as many games.

New Zealand will be facing Greece to end their Group Stage assignments on Wednesday, August 30, at 8:40 PM, while Jordan is up for a daunting task as they take on Team USA on the same day at 4:40 PM.

Both games will still be held at the MOA Arena.

