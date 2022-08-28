Makati FC to compete in Singapore youth tourney

Makati FC is set to leave for Singapore on September 1 to compete for the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s. MAKATI FC PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines -- Makati FC will leave for Singapore on Sept. 1 to compete in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s.

This will be Makati FC's first overseas competition since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will play in six different age groups in the Singapore event.

The 2022 edition will be held on Sept. 2-4, where it will feature 11 categories for boys aged six to 16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.

In the event's most recent competition in 2019, Makati FC fielded 10 age groups teams - the biggest delegation in the tournament.

Makati FC has won the Paul Parker overall champion trophy in 2018 and emerged triumphant in the boys U10, U13, and girls U16 since they joined the league in 2016.

The youth teams of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Valencia CF, JSSL FC, Melbourne City FC, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta'zim are also all set to feature in the tournament's comeback.

Philippine Airlines will be the official partner of Makati FC for their international tournaments this year.