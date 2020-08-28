Golf: Yuka Saso claims lead in JLPGA Nitori tourney

Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso wrested the lead in the Japan LPGA Nitori Ladies golf tournament in Hokkaido Friday.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist gunned 3 birdies to record a bogey-free 69 in the second round of the tournament at Otaru Country Club.



Saso was forced to settle for second on Day 1 of the 72-hole tourney when local bet Satsuki Oshiro carded a seven-under 65.

This time, Oshiro fell to joint 10th.

Hikaru Yoshimoto finished behind Saso with a 68 for a total of 137.

Two weeks ago, Saso used a phenomenal final round to win the NEC Karuizawa to make history as the first Filipina to clinch a title on the Japan LPGA Tour.