MMA: DJ finishes Moraes to claim ONE flyweight title

The 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson avenged his loss against Adriano Moraes to win the ONE flyweight crown. Handout photo

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson proved that he is still on the top of his game, and he did so in style.

Johnson knocked out erstwhile champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 1 to win the ONE flyweight title on Saturday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

By doing so, “Mighty Mouse” avenged the first knockout loss of his career. Johnson pulled off a pinpoint knee to a rocked Moraes to finish the Brazilian off, similar to how he lost to Moraes the first time they met.

The finish came in the 3:50 mark of the fourth round, and it was an outcome Johnson will savor extra for sure.

“I get beat up in the gym all the time, after I lost to him, this is the first one where I thought ‘I need this one back,’” Johnson told Mitch Chilson after the bout.

To get there, Johnson had to survive an early onslaught from Moraes as he got clipped with a head kick – which the American Top Team followed with some huge knees on the ground. The American, however, stayed active on the bottom position and began to work Moraes from there.

It was a highly physical encounter from then on with a lot of clinching and transitions, but as the fight went on it was clear that Johnson was starting to get his rhythm – evident in the big third round where he utilized his boxing to frustrate Moraes.

The finish came a round later when Johnson rocked Moraes with a powerful overhand right and after seeing his rival wobble, he finished it off with a huge knee to end the rematch and thrill his fans in the US as it aired live in US primetime through Amazon Prime Video.

“I truly believe that I’m still getting better at 36 because the team I surround myself with, I’m still getting better. I’m happy and I’m grateful,” Johnson said.

In the co-main event, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao made short work of the tough Liam Harrison to continue his streak of dominance in the striking world.

Nong-O targeted the lead leg of the Englishman from the start, and when Harrison hit the canvas for the second time, it was apparent that he wasn’t getting up no matter how much he wanted owing to the damage that the Thai did to his leg.

The finish came in the 2:10 mark of the first round for the Evolve MMA star, padding his World Title defense to six straight wins now.

