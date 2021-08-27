Famed shoutcaster Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan. Courtesy/Team Secret

MANILA -- The DoTa 2 community on Friday mourned the death of famed shoutcaster Aldrin Paulo Pangan -- also known as "Dunoo" and one of the brainchildren behind the "Lakad Matatag" battlecry -- after he passed away due to COVID-19.

Dunoo was the other half behind the iconic "Lakad matatag, normalin normalin (Walk steadily and deliver a normal hit)" line first used when he and Marlon "Lon" Marcelo commentated on the match between Fnatic and Team Secret in ESL One Katowice in February 2018.

European team OG also rallied behind the battlecry when it won The International the same year.

National esports team Sibol also adapted the battlecry in its first Southeast Asian Games campaign -- and it was especially prominent when Sibol's DoTa 2 team eked out a come-from-behind victory to take the SEA Games gold medal.

The Philippines showing grit here, winning a clash some 20 minutes in. Crowd loving it. Some yelling mantra: “lakad matatag” pic.twitter.com/lkZ7qS6WRQ — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 9, 2019

Team Secret mourned the death of Dunoo, marking it as a "sad day for the Dota community and Filipino esports"

"Lakad matatag in peace Dunoo, you will be missed," they said in their tweet.

Today is a sad day for the Dota community and Filipino esports as we have lost one of our voices.



Lakad matatag in peace Dunoo, you will be missed. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EZ2x1TF8VC — Team Secret (@teamsecret) August 27, 2021

In a cryptic Facebook post on his official fan page on August 9, Dunoo hinted on testing positive for COVID-19.

He later on followed this up with a post dated August 12, titled "COVID day 5"

In his last Facebook live post on August 17, Dunoo could be seen with his face strapped with an oxygen mask, barely able to speak in the almost 7-minute long video.

Prominent members of the Dota 2 community mourned the death of the famed shoutcaster.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone about the passing of one of our beloved shoutcasters. Aldrin "Dunoo" Pangan's legacy will forever be immortalized in the halls of esports history.



Lakad matatag, Kuya D. pic.twitter.com/T81zTt9TWA — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) August 27, 2021

Rest in peace Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan, caster that known for his legendray voice chat #LakadMatatag . Thank you for your contributions especially in DOTA 2 community all over the world. pic.twitter.com/bOaxvTBxMd — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) August 27, 2021