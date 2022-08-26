Onic Philippines celebrates following their win against Blacklist International in MPL Season 10. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Rookie-laden Onic Philippines on Friday handed reigning world champs Blacklist International their first loss in Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Friday evening at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Onic PH took control in the early stages of Game 1, applying pressure on Salic "Hadji" Imam and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna.

With Kiel "OHEB" Soriano and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap picking up the pace, they kept Blacklist afloat in important team fights.

But as Blacklist eked out a four-man takedown, Kenneth "Nets" Barrowas was on his way to split-push and do a backdoor play with his Bruno to draw the first point.

Nets earned the MVP nod in Game 1 behind a 5/4/3 kill-death-assist record.

"Sabi ko po sa teammate ko: 'Wag po nila pauwiin dahil dadaan po ako sa top. Mag-segue po ako," Nets said.

Onic snowballed in a lengthy game 2 match to hand the defending world champs their first loss this season, pulling ahead with a crucial Dyrroth counter to Edward's Esmeralda, which he picked anew in Game 2.

With the result, Onic hold the solo top spot in the regular season standings.

Blacklist will try and bounce back as they take on Echo Philippines on August 28.

Meanwhile, Onic will face Omega Esports on Agusut 27.