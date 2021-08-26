From the Philippine Sports Commission Facebook page

MANILA -- Rafael "Paing" Hechanova, a member of the Philippine national basketball team that competed in the 1952 Olympics, passed away on Thursday.

He was 93.

Hechanova played for the University of Santo Tomas, leading UST to three titles in 1951 -- the UAAP, the national intercollegiate and national championships.

He later suited up for the YCO Redshirts in the Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association, the precursor of the Philippine Basketball Association.

Hechanova joined the national team in 1951 when they won the basketball championship in the inaugural Asian Games held in New Delhi.

He became team captain the following year for the Summer Olympics in Helsinski and was also part of the 1954 national team with other Pinoy basketball greats like Lauro Mumar, Carlos Loyzaga, Ignacio Ramos, Mariano Tolentino, Eddie Lim and Antonio Genato.

Hechanova was later elected as second vice president of the PBA in 1975.

In 2000, he was inducted to the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

