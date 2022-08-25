Smart begins year-long countdown to FIBAWC 2023 as Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto beef up Gilas lineup. Handout

MANILA -- With NBA star Jordan Clarkson suiting up for the Philippines anew, a local telecommunications giant is set to stream the games of Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

FIBA global partner Smart Communications officially begins its year-long countdown to the much-anticipated hosting of the country of the 2023 World Cup as it is set to air Gilas’ matches against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia live this August.

Bannered by Clarkson and Kai Sotto, the national team will face the gritty Lebanon on August 26 at 2 a.m. before tackling Saudi Arabia on August 29 at 7 p.m. – all will be streamed on Smart’s GigaPlay app.

Gilas is already in Lebanon for their first game in the fourth window but will head back to the country to face Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We can’t wait to bring the FIBA World Cup to the Philippines... To watch the best players in the world — including current NBA greats — means everything for Filipino basketball fans. We at Smart are honored to make this possible,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart president and CEO, as well as president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Panlilio also serves as chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 local organizing committee, and second vice president of FIBA Asia Central Board.

Joining Clarkson and Sotto are current stars from the PBA including reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson.

Also on the list are Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo, and Dwight Ramos.

