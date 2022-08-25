Filoil: Gonzales pilots FEU past La Salle, into finals

FEU guard L-Jay Gonzales had a near triple-double in their win against La Salle. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- L-Jay Gonzales led the way as Far Eastern University (FEU) escaped with a 71-67 triumph over De La Salle University in the semifinals of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The Tamaraws were the more composed team down the stretch, taking the victory in overtime on Thursday evening at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

They set up a gold medal match against fellow UAAP team National University (NU), which earlier beat Adamson University, also in overtime.

Gonzales starred for FEU, firing 13 points on top of nine rebounds and nine assists for a near triple-double. Patrick Tchuente made nine of his 12 shots for 19 points, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

The Tamaraws surged ahead in regulation, 61-59, off a layup by Tchuente but the foreign student-athlete blew a chance to put them ahead when he missed a bonus free throw. They paid for that mistake when Michael Phillips converted a clutch layup on the other end off a dime from Evan Nelle with just 4.8 seconds to go.

FEU had a chance to win in regulation, but Aeron Bagunu's attempt was soundly rejected by Phillips.

In a back-and-forth overtime period, La Salle forced a deadlock for the last time when incoming rookie Kevin Quiambao converted a floater, 67-all. But the Tams took the lead for good when Xyrus Torres put back a miss by Gonzales for a 69-67 lead with 65 ticks left.

On the other end, La Salle missed out on a golden opportunity to tie the game when Deschon Winston's pass proved too strong for Phillips. They still had a chance to extend the contest when Gonzales airballed a jumper, but Evan Nelle committed a turnover in the Green Archers' final possession, forcing them to send Torres to the line.

Torres calmly knocked down the free throws to ice the game and send the Tamaraws to the finals. This is FEU's third finals appearance in the Filoil. They were champions in 2009 and runners-up in 2010.

Quiambao had 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists for La Salle, while Phillips had 10 points and six boards.

The Green Archers were undone by their 20 turnovers, which FEU translated to 20 points.

The scores:

FEU 71 -- Tchuente 19, Gonzales 13, Alforque 10, Torres 8, Sajonia 6, Bagunu 5, Guibao 4, Sandagon 4, Tempra 2, Gravera 0, Celzo 0, Songcuya 0.

LA SALLE 67 -- Quiambao 13, Austria 11, M. Phillips 10, Winston 9, Nwankwo 8, Nelle 6, B. Phillips 4, Manuel 4, Cortez 2, Escandor 0, Estacio 0, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0.

Quarters: 9-16, 28-31, 42-46, 61-61, 71-67.

