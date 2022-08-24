AVC Cup: Vietnam sweeps South Korea for third win

MANILA, Philippines -- Vietnam made quick work of South Korea, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16, to end its Pool A campaign with a two-match winning streak in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women, Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Vietnamese turned to Nguyen Thi Uyen, who led the way with 13 points, including two blocks.

Vietnam played without team captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy but had little trouble in racking up a third win in four games. Five-time winners China remains on top of the Pool A table with a perfect 3-0 record.

Ly Thi Luyen had four blocks for a 10-point outing, while VI Thi Nhu Quynh chipped in nine points for Vietnam.

Winless in three matches, the Koreans have one final shot to secure a place in the quarterfinals. South Korea, which is parading high school students in the continental tournament, will face the Philippines in the final day of preliminaries at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The young Koreans hope to give the hosts a good fight as they try to capture a quarters berth.

"We saw them play and they played well against the other team (China on Tuesday night). So our goal for tomorrow is to at least to win against the Philippine team," said South Korea captain Hwang Jimin through an interpreter.

"We have to focus on their wing players," she added, referring to Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza.

Choi Hosun paced the Koreans with eight points, while Kim Seyul, fielded in the second and third set, contributed seven kills.

