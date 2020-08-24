PBA: 'Balanced' Alaska should be a contender, says Cariaso

Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso won't deny that he has high expectations of his team, as he believes they have enough talent to compete against the best in the PBA.

The Aces are one of 10 teams that has yet to see action in the PBA season, as they were unable to play before the league halted all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the way back in March.

But with the PBA taking steps towards a potential resumption of the All-Filipino Cup, Cariaso is making sure that his players are fit when it comes time to play again.

"We expect to compete," Cariaso said of his team, during an appearance on "The Chasedown" on Saturday.

Cariaso is integrating new pieces into his squad. He has two rookies in Jaycee Marcelino and Rey Publico, as well as Mike DiGregorio who was acquired in the trade that sent Simon Enciso to TNT. Maverick Ahanmisi and Robbie Herndon are still relatively new to the team as well, having been signed only in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Yet while their chemistry may still be a work in progress, Cariaso still believes that they are ready to challenge even the league's elite teams.

"I think what's nice with our combination now with Alaska is we have a good group that's young and in the middle of their careers, and then we have a few vets who are still going to be expected to be solid contributors for us," he explained.

"So kumbaga 'yung combination namin in regards to line-up is a lot more balanced. So yes, we expect to do well," Cariaso added.

The team is expected to give more responsibility to young players like Jeron Teng, Kevin Racal, and Abu Tratter, but veterans like Vic Manuel and JVee Casio are still there to guide the squad.

"We're gonna fight each and every night and show what we have," said Cariaso of his team.

The coach is optimistic that his players have maintained their fitness throughout the lockdown, and he is looking forward to working with them again once practices resume. According to Cariaso, he, Tony dela Cruz, and Danny Ildefonso will be working with the players when small group practices start.

"We're creative with how we're scheduling. It's not gonna be everyday anyway, but we're gonna try to maximize at least two or three times a week on the court," he said.

