Tennis: Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 23 2022 10:03 AM | Updated as of Aug 23 2022 10:13 AM

Caroline Garcia of France in action during the women's singles final match against Ana Bogdan of Romania at the WTA BNP Paribas Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw, Poland, 31 July 2022. Leszek Szymanski, EPA-EFE.
Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates winning against Carlos Taberner of Spain in their men’s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ​Garros in Paris, France, 22 May 2022. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

PARIS, France -- Croatia's Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.

ATP top 20:

1. Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2)

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1)

9. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355

11. Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3)

12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1)

13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1)

14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175

18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)

20. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665

Selected:

29. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,360 (+123)

© Agence France-Presse

