PARIS, France -- Croatia's Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.
The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.
He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.
Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.
Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.
ATP top 20:
1. Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630
4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2)
6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770
7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2)
8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1)
9. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2)
10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355
11. Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3)
12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1)
13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1)
14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375
15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360
16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200
17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175
18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1)
19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)
20. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665
Selected:
29. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,360 (+123)
