Nick Van Exel, once an assistant coach in Atlanta, is rejoining the Hawks under head coach Nate McMillan, per multiple reports.

He replaces Marlon Garnett, who left for the Charlotte Hornets staff.

In his previous tenure with the team, Van Exel had served as Atlanta's player development instructor from 2010-13.

Van Exel, a former All-Star who averaged 14.4 points and 6.6 assists per game throughout a 13-year NBA playing career, coached most recently with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016-19.

Before that, he coached the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate the Texas Legends (2014-16) and spent a season (2013-14) with the Milwaukee Bucks.