Jack Animam to play pro basketball in Serbia

Jack Animam will play in Serbia as a professional. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Jack Animam continues to blaze a trail for Filipina basketball players.

Animam will be playing for Radnički Kragujevac in the top level of women's professional basketball in Serbia this season.

Former WNBA player Imani McGee-Stafford, who has been guiding Animam's career, made the announcement on Monday night.

"Overseas basketball is definitely a grind. It's different for women. Jack's ultimate goal is the WNBA and this is a stepping stone," said McGee-Stafford.

Animam played in Taiwan last year before moving to the United States to continue training in the hopes of furthering her basketball career.

"I'm just so happy, proud and honored that I've come this far," said Animam, a cornerstone of the Philippine women's basketball team. "I'm super excited. I can't thank enough the team for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to go out there and play with them."