Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

The USA men's basketball team arrives in the country via a chartered flight in Pasay City on August 22, 2023, days before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The team is set to play at the Mall of Asia Arena during the group stage of the World Cup. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The United States men's basketball team arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning for their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Americans are seeking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in the 2019 edition, where they placed just seventh.

The powerhouse squad is in Group C along with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand, and will open their campaign on August 26 against the Tall Blacks at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Currently ranked second in the world, the United States named a relatively inexperienced roster to the FIBA World Cup, with Josh Hart and Bobby Partis as their oldest members at just 28 years old.

Also included in their 12-man line up are: Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards.

They wrapped up their preparations for the World Cup by rallying past Germany in an exhibition, 99-91, with Edwards putting up 34 points.

Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra is part of Team USA's coaching staff, led by Steve Kerr.

Already in Manila are the national teams of Montenegro, Angola, Mexico, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, and Greece.

Still expected to arrive on Tuesday are Puerto Rico, Italy, Serbia, and New Zealand.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



