Landher "Der" San Gabriel of Onic PH hands a high five to his teammate during their win against defending champions RSG Philippines in MPL Philippines Season 10 held at the ICITE Auditorium. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Sunday gave defending champs RSG Philippines a 2-0 whipping in their MPL Season 10 matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The reigning Filipino and Southeast Asia champs have now lost 2 of their last three games, since opening the season, as Onic PH climb second place with a 3-1 win-loss record.

As Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio came alive in the latter parts of Game 1, Onic were able to close it off after Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez fired out a "Dawning Light" on Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and the rest of Onic went forth with a base takedown within 16 minutes of play.

Onic kept the defending champs without a kill in a Game 2 match that spanned 11 minutes, to secure the sweep and the upset

"Siguro yung 2 games lumalabas yung disiplina namin nilabanan namin sa scaling. Sobrang ingat pero lamang ang hero namin doon and nagkamali siguro sila na na-late game nila kami so ayun," Onic captain Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales told reporters at a post-match conference.

Super Frinz became the MVP in both matches with his Xavier (3/1/6) and Selena (3/0/5).

Onic will face front-runners Blacklist International on Friday, while RSG Philippines will face Bren Esports.