NBA: Unstoppable Harden leads Houston in rout of OKC

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images via AFP

James Harden registered a double-double, and the Houston Rockets overwhelmed the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-108, in Game 1 of their playoff series in the Western Conference, Tuesday in Orlando (US time).

Harden had 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. The former league Most Valuable Player overhauled Houston's only deficit of the game in the first quarter when he nailed a three-pointer for a 9-all deadlock.

Ben McLemore hit a triple of his own in Houston's next possession, and the Rockets cruised from there. They led by as much as 23 points in the game.

Chris Paul, playing against his former team, tried to will the Thunder back in the game in the fourth period. He scored eight straight points to trim Houston's lead to 13 points, 115-102, with 4:10 to play.

Harden was unstoppable, however. He lofted up a floater in Houston's next trip down the floor, and the Thunder would not threaten again.

Jeff Green had 22 points off the bench, and Eric Gordon added 21 points.

Danilo Gallinari led OKC with 29 points, while Paul just missed out on a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

