Lakers' Austin Reaves says he loves Pinoy fans

Filipinos love the LA Lakers, that's why LA's Austin Reaves loves Filipino fans, too.

Reaves, one of the 12 players suiting up for Team USA in the coming FIBA World Cup, revealed in an Instagram post by FIBA what he likes about Pinoys.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves reacts after scoring a three pointer during the second quarter of game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

“Oh, I’ve heard that they’re big Lakers fans, which I love obviously,” Reaves said in the video. “But they’re huge basketball fans all in all.”

The US team will be playing in the Philippines, which is one of the host countries for the FIBA World Cup.

Joining Reaves in the team are Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson, Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton, Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr, Josh Hart, and Paolo Banchero.