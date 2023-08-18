AFF U-23 Championship: Laos holds Azkals to draw

From the PFF Facebook page

The Philippine Under-23 men’s football team was held to a 2-2 draw by Laos after conceding a late goal in the 2023 AFF U-23 Championship in Thailand.

The Azkals looked headed to a 2-1 victory over the Laotians after goals by Selwyn Mamon and Dennis Chung.

Mamon scored the first goal for the Philippine side in the 23rd minute, which was equalized by Khamsa Phimmasone of Laos in the 39th.

Chung made his mark in the 90th, sending the ball to the back of the net for the Philippines' 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately, Souphan Khambai One struck during the three-minute added time.

The Azkals and Laos got one point each in Group C.

The Filipinos will next take on Vietnam on Tuesday.