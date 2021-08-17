Brothers Jimuel and Michael Pacquiao distribute backpacks in California for the Pacquiao Foundation. Photo from Manny Pacquiao on Instagram.

It's back-to-school season, and in the westside of Long Beach, California, home to a large immigrant and low-income community, familiar faces helped give out more than a thousand backpacks and school supplies.

Jimuel and Michael Pacquiao, sons of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, joined their father's foundation, helping make school a little brighter for some Long Beach youth.

"We're so grateful for the boys to take time to come out here and see what the Manny Pacquiao foundation is doing here in Long Beach. The Manny Pacquiao foundation is now global, we’re building homes in Uganda, we’re giving backpacks away today," Bob Lyons said of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation Board of Directors.

Throughout Pacquiao's most recent training camp, as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him, the foundation has also been active, selling shirts to benefit a pair of boxing gyms in Chicago, including the Bloc, which was recently the victim of a burglary.

Team Pacquiao has even teamed up with other fighters, such as mixed-martial-arts fighter Dustin Poirier and of the Ultimate Fighting Championships to take on international causes.

"We’re teaming up with the Manny Pacquiao, as well. Our three nonprofits are going back to build 40 houses on land we bought for the pygmy people," Poirier said.

While the Foundation has gone global in recent years, a majority of the foundation’s work continues to be in the Philippines.

And these fights continue even if Pacquiao isn’t in training mode.

