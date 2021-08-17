A Christmas matchup between the Nets and Lakers would be a chance for fans to decide who has the better "Big 3" — Los Angeles' LeBron, AD and Westbrook, or Brooklyn's Irving, Durant and Harden. Adam Pantozzi / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP

The NBA is planning a Christmas feast for fans.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Christmas Day schedule will feature a showdown between the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 with two games, also showcasing the two teams, per reports: the champion Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Nets and the Lakers being visited by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the TNT doubleheader.

Other games on the December 25 slate include the Atlanta Hawks meeting the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a rematch of the Hawks' first-round, five-game playoff series win, as well as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks meeting Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The full schedule for the 82-game season is expected to be released in the coming days.

A matchup between the Nets and Lakers would be chance for fans to decide who has the better "Big 3" as the game would pit -- if all are healthy -- Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook.

DraftKings lists the Nets (+210) and Lakers (+380) as big favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA title. BetMGM concurs, with the Nets posted at +240 and the Lakers at +400.