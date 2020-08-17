3x3: Altamirano hopeful Manila Masters can be held in 2021

The Manila Masters may still be held in 2021, according to Chooks 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano remains optimistic that the Philippines can host a FIBA 3x3 World Tour event next year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines was all set to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters on May 2-3 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall, but it was moved to August 15-16 because of the health crisis.

It has since been postponed again, but Altamirano believes the event can still take place in early 2021.

"We already moved our Manila Masters to January next year," he explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. "Assuming na everything is back to normal, then we will be able to hold it in one of the SM malls."

"So again, pending sa mangyayari sa mga developments sa COVID, hopefully by then, may vaccine na so we can host the Manila Masters," he added.

Some of the best 3x3 teams in the world were expected to compete in the Manila Masters, including perennial powerhouse Novi Sad of Serbia as well as top-ranked Liman. NY Harlem, the No. 1 team from the United States, was also slated to participate.

FIBA 3x3 events are making a gradual return, with the Hungarian city of Debrecen to host a World Tour event on August 29-30.

Other Masters events in Abu Dhabi, Chengdu, Mexico City and Utsunomiya have been postponed to 2021.

