Philippine's Kai Sotto scores during the FIBA Menís Olympic Qualifying Tournament match between Philippines and Dominican Republic, on July 1, 2021, in Belgrade. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas star Kai Sotto will headline PUMA’s latest Our Ball Above All campaign that aims to pay homage to Filipinos' passion and love for the game of basketball.

The campaign’s mission is to recognize the country’s unique basketball culture and to represent the Filipino basketball community in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

To celebrate this, PUMA will have a month-long celebration in its branches in North EDSA, Gateway, Eastwood, and both Glorietta PUMA and Foot Locker from August 14 to September 10, 2023. The brand will be showcasing its #OurBallAboveAll zone and fans will be able to score a Philippines-exclusive basketball jersey and enjoy other exciting prizes. PUMA Hoops’ newest revolutionary kicks, the All-Pro Nitro, will also be showcased in the mentioned locations.

The campaign will include a special pep rally on August 19-20 at the Glorietta Mall Activity Centre in Makati, and on the first day, the 7-foot-3 PUMA global ambassador and Filipino basketball pride will take stage to represent Gilas and engage with his supporters.

Photo courtesy of PUMA

Also attending the event is Paolo Misa, PUMA Philippines Country Manager.

“Filipinos’ enthusiasm and anticipation for more basketball action just keep getting bigger and stronger, and PUMA is more than ready to satisfy that hunger with the launch of Our Ball Above All campaign. This also shows our commitment to continuously support basketball in the country and recognize and celebrate Pinoys’ unrelenting love for the game,” he said.

The two-day event is set to feature a 3x3 basketball tourney, headlined by select sports personalities such as Blackwater Bossing power forward Gab Banal, NCAA courtside reporter Baileys Acot, conditioning coach and basketball analyst Juanito Gregorio, TV host and sports commentator Miguel Dypiangco, and model and actor Vince Maristela. The elimination round is slated on August 19, while the semifinals and finals will happen on August 20.

FlipTop Rap Battle League Dos Por Dos 2 champion Frooz, Sunugan rap tournament finalist Zaki, Morobeats Bara sa Bara Freestyle Battle winner Gnarly Man, and Awit Awards nominee Juan Lazy will also be present to grace the festivities.

To turn up the heat, PUMA will also release the "Passion for the Game” tees and the “Tatak Pilipinas” jersey, which retail for PHP 1,500 and PHP 1,900, respectively. An exclusive promo also awaits those who will purchase at the event venue in Glorietta wherein if they cop a Philippines-exclusive shirt, their second purchase will be discounted at 50% off.

Free haircuts, PUMA gear customization, and three-point shoot-out activities are also set to be offered for the fans who will join the event.