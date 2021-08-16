WNBA: Sparks end losing streak, Aces stun Mystics

The official basketball of the WNBA falls through the net during the game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream on May 19, 2021 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. File photo. Bryce France, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Brittney Sykes notched 16 points and seven rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over the visiting Indiana Fever on Sunday night.

Sparks standout Nneka Ogwumike contributed 12 points and seven rebounds in her first outing since injuring a knee on June 1. Los Angeles was just 4-10 without her services.

Amanda Zahui B recorded 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, and Erica Wheeler added 12 points for the Sparks (7-13).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points for the Fever (4-17), who had a three-game winning streak halted. Tiffany Mitchell scored 12 points, and Victoria Vivans had 10.

Indiana's Danielle Robinson missed a tying 3-point attempt with 6.9 seconds left.

It was the first game for both teams since the season's month-long break for the Tokyo Olympics.

-- Lynx run winning streak to 8 by beating Liberty --

Sylvia Fowles totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx executed down the stretch and extended their winning streak to eight games with an 88-78 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Sunday night.

Fowles, the WNBA's leader in field goal percentage, made 9-of-10 shots despite appearing to injure her finger in the first half.

Napheesa Collier added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lynx (13-7) shot 48.5 percent. Kayla McBride chipped in 16 points for Minnesota.

New York's Natasha Howard returned from missing 15 games with a sprained MCL and led all scorers with 30 points. Howard made 13 of 22 shots from the floor and finished three shy of her career high set July 17, 2019, at Minnesota when she was with the Seattle Storm.

Sabrina Ionsecu added 14, seven rebounds and six assists, but the Liberty (10-12) lost their third straight game. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb added 12 apiece as New York shot 45.1 percent and missed 14 of 20 of their 3-point tries.

-- Brittney Griner leads Mercury over Dream --

U.S. gold-medal winning center Brittney Griner made her initial four shots in the Phoenix Mercury's first game following the Olympic break and came on strong again in the fourth quarter in the 92-81 win Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Dream.

Griner, who had six points in the fourth quarter, finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds -- her 11th double-double, a career-high for a season.

Four other players for Phoenix (10-10) scored in double figures, including Griner's Olympic teammates Skylar Diggins-Smith (19 points with seven assists) and Diana Taurasi (18 points, five rebounds and six assists).

Brianna Turner added 10 points and 17 rebounds and reserve Sophie Cunningham finished with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Atlanta (6-14) played its first game for interim coach Darius Taylor and lost its fifth consecutive game.

Courtney Williams was the only Dream player in double-figure scoring with 30 points.

-- Chelsea Gray, Aces mount comeback to stun Mystics --

Chelsea Gray canned a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces erased a 21-point deficit, ending the game with an 11-2 run to defeat the Washington Mystics 84-83 in Las Vegas.

Gray's 17-footer enabled the Aces (16-6) to tie Seattle for the WNBA's top record and capped a 29-14 fourth-quarter burst that turned a near-certain loss into a stunning victory.

Washington (8-11) had a chance to win it, but Ariel Atkins' 3-pointer went begging as time expired. The Mystics scored on just one of their final six possessions, going 1 of 4 from the field and committing a pair of turnovers.

A'ja Wilson scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Las Vegas, while Liz Cambage added 17 points and Jackie Young kicked in 14.

Atkins and WNBA scoring leader Tina Charles each scored 20 points for Washington. Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 and Natasha Cloud produced an 11-point, 10-assist double-double. The Mystics went 10 of 29 on 3-pointers, but were outscored 15-7 at the foul line.

-- Candace Parker pushes Sky past Storm in OT --

Candace Parker's putback with 1:06 left in overtime Sunday enabled the Chicago Sky to hold off the Seattle Storm for an 87-85 win in Chicago.

Seattle (16-6), which entered the game with the WNBA's best record, had a chance to force a second overtime. But Jewell Loyd, who scored a game-high 26 points but made just 7 of 30 shots, missed a driving layup that Parker rebounded just before time expired.

Kahleah Copper paced the Sky (11-10) with 19 points, while Allie Quigley came off the bench to score 17. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Parker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ezi Magbegor came off the bench to tally a career-high 21 for the Storm, which played without starters Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. Epiphanny Prince added 13 points and Mercedes Russell chipped in 10.

-- Jonquel Jones’ double-double helps Sun rise over Wings --

Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and took 15 rebounds to help the visiting Connecticut Sun to a dominating 80-59 victory over the reeling Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Sun (15-6) took charge in the first half and never allowed Dallas to get closer than 11 points over the final two periods. Connecticut had 13 second-chance points in the game while the Wings had none.

Connecticut rebounded from a blowout loss to Seattle in Thursday's Commissioner's Cup championship game to record its third consecutive regular-season victory.

Brionna Jones added 16 points for the Sun, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 14 and Jasmine Thomas hitting for 12 in the win.

The Wings' Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 20 points while Allisha Gray added 11 for Dallas (9-13), which was playing its first game since the WNBA's five-week Olympic break.

The Wings, who has just one offensive rebound in the game, have lost four straight outings.