MPL Season 10: BennyQT whips storm, leads Echo to opener win

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales in MPL Season 9. Courtesy: MPL Philippines/File

MANILA - He's called bagyong "BennyQT" for a reason.

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales whipped up a storm to save Echo Philippines' MPL Philippines Season 10 opening match against Onic PH, 2-1.

With Echo Philippines down big in the eighth minute of Game 3, Bennyqt's Wanwan let out the "Crossbow of Tang" for a triple kill that salvaged their chances.



And after he repeated Wanwan's ultimate in the 13th minute leading to a mega kill, Echo never looked back and secured the win within 17 minutes.

BennyQT emerged the MVP in Game 3, behind a 8/1/2 KDA record.

Echo Philippines first got on the board in Game 1, with rookie Sanji and BennyQT melting down three Onic Philippines players near the 17th-minute mark giving them the breathing space for a death march, leading to the victory.

Sanji earned the MVP honors in Game 1 with his Xavier, with three kills and six dimes.

Onic Philippines equalized in Game 2, behind a masterful performance by Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez, whose Faramis earned 4 kills and two assists.

In other MPL news, Bren Esports finally got one on the board by sending Onic Philippines to a 2-game losing skid.

TNC, who ended last season at 4th place, slides to the last spot of the standings.

As it stands, reigning world champions Blacklist International leads the standings with five points, followed by Bren Esports and Nexplay EVOS, who have 4 points apiece.