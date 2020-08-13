NBA: Lakers fall to ousted Kings, now await 1st-round opponent

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings 136-122 on Thursday (US time), as the West top seed rested their main guys in their last game of the regular season.

Buddy Hield scored 28 points and Sacramento, already out of postseason contention, was hitting from long range to finish its campaign on a winning note.

The Lakers played LeBron James just 15 minutes (17 points, 4 assists), as Anthony Davis (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ribs), Alex Caruso (neck) and Kyle Kuzma (rest) sat out, according to an Associated Press report.

Dion Waiters scored 19 points for the Lakers, who fell to 3-5 in the bubble, including 1-4 since beating Utah to clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Los Angeles is the only team at the time this story was posted that didn't have an opponent yet for the playoffs first round, as four teams later in the day slug it out for a play-in appearance and a chance to advance.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90, as both teams closed their regular season.

Boston faces Philadelphia in an East playoff matchup.

Watch the Wizards-Celtics highlights below:

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).