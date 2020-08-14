Football: United City, Kaya to return to AFC Cup in September

Members of Ceres Negros FC (now United City FC). Philippine Football Federation

United City FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo are set to return to action, as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 resumes competition next month.

Both clubs will play their remaining group stage fixtures at a common venue from September 23 to 29, according to the Philippine Football Federation.

United's Group G fixtures will be played at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam, while the venue for Kaya FC-Iloilo’s Group H matches was not confirmed at the time this story was posted.

Competitions were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

United, formerly Ceres Negros FC, remains unbeaten in Group G with 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw), their last match a dominant 4-0 win over Indonesia's Bali United in March at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Kaya FC-Iloilo, meanwhile, ranks second in Group H with 5 points (1 win and 2 draws). They settled for a 1-1 draw against Indonesian team PSM Makasaar in March at Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

The top teams from each group, along with the second-placed squads in the ASEAN Zone will advance to the knockout stage.

