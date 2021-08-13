Haydee Coloso-Espino during her heydays. From the PSI's Facebook page

Haydee Coloso-Espino, considered as the Philippines' greatest female swimmer, passed away on Thursday.

She was 83.

Coloso-Espino, once nicknamed “Asia's Swim Queen," racked a total of 10 medals from the 1954 Asian Games, 1958 Asian Games and 1962 Asian Games.

In those exploits, she won three gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

Coloso-Espino was inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI), the country's governing body in competitive swimming, described Coloso-Espino as a trailblazer.

"The Asian Games multi-medalist and Rome 1960 Olympic Games campaigner was the first to show Asia that the Filipino woman is a force to be reckoned with collecting ten medals at the Asian Games, among them 3 gold medals," said PSI in their Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of her passing yesterday, August 12, 2021. We offer our condolences to the family.

We will strive to uphold the legacy of the 'Asian Swim Queen' in the work that we do at PSI."

FROM THE ARCHIVES