Gilas Pilipinas remains at 31st in the FIBA rankings. FIBA.basketball

The Philippines kept its 31st place in the FIBA World rankings released after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the recent rankings, the Gilas Pilipinas remained the sixth best basketball team in Asia-Pacific with Australia leading the region at No. 3 in the world.

The country saw no movement from its previous place with 322.8 points, highlighted by a successful run in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Bannered by young guns such as Ange Kouame and Dwight Ramos, Gilas booked a ticket to the regional basketball tourney after beating rival South Korea twice and Indonesia.

The Philippine contingent also represented the country in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade were they bowed to Serbia and Dominican Republic despite a gallant stand.

Meanwhile, the current ranking also witnessed the rise of Luka Doncic-led Slovenia in the list, climbing 12 places higher for the No. 4 spot, eclipsing Olympic silver medalist France at fifth.

The United States remained on top of the leaderboard followed by Spain and Australia, which took the bronze in the quadrennial meet over the Slovenian squad.

Completing the top 10 best teams in the world are Serbia, Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, and Greece.

Meanwhile, Germany also had an impressive move in the rankings, taking the 11th place from 17th place.

In Asia-Pacific, Australia was followed by Iran in 22nd place, New Zealand (25), China (28), and Korea (29).

The biggest climber was Costa Rica which ranked 84th, 22 places higher from its previous ranking. Nicaragua also rose 19 notches higher for the 97th spot.