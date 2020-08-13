Football: Vidakovic not returning to coach United City FC

Coach Risto Vidaković and Ceres-Negros during the PSA Forum in January 2020. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Serbian manager Risto Vidaković announced on Wednesday that he will not be returning to United City FC.

This, after leading the club formerly known as Ceres Negros to great success in the Philippines Football League (PFL) as well as at the AFC Cup.

"I just want to inform the Filipino football fans and especially the supporters of Ceres Negros that I'm not going to be a part of United City FC," Vidaković said on Twitter.

"Thank you Ceres for all these years of beautiful memories," he added.

With Vidaković at the helm, Ceres Negros won the PFL for three straight years and regularly featured in the AFC Cup.

The team's new ownership group, led by Eric Gottschalk, previously said that retaining Vidaković was among their priorities. United City FC has already brought back most of the Ceres Negros players, including skipper Stephan Schrock.

In a statement, Gottschalk said they have a shortlist of "highly qualified individuals" who will take over as head coach.

"We will make an announcement in due time," he also said.

Meanwhile, the United City FC players expressed their gratitude to their former coach on Twitter.

OJ Porteria thanked Vidaković, saying that he "learned so much from you as a player and most importantly as a person."

Bievenido Maranon, the team's top goal-scorer, called the Serbian manager his "best coach ever."

"I'm sure in the future we will work together again. Thanks for making me a better player and better person as well," he added.

