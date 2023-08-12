Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fil-Am Nation, an organization dedicated to providing Filipino-American athletes with opportunities for growth is making waves in the world of sports and education.

Its mission is to equip young talents with the necessary tools to advance their athletic careers.

In a regional exposure combine in Houston, Fil-Am Nation brought together aspiring athletes from across the region for unique chance to showcase their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, and mentors.

"The event entails players playing five on five," said Fil-Am Nation founder, Cris Gopez. "We also have an event called 'King of the Court' where we really get to see and assess and evaluate the players to see how well they compete with on one."

Gopez added: "From there, we'll be able to see their strengths, their shooting skills, their ball-handling skills, all of that's going to be exposed now."

Organizers said the regional exposure combine wasn't just about displaying athletic prowess but was also an experience that emphasized personal growth, teamwork, and leadership.

The athletes also participated in workshops focused on leadership, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange.

Fil-Am Nation said its approach is what sets it apart, as it seeks to nurture individuals both on and off the field.

"[Coach Chris] said this would be a big step for me and he would like to see me play further on with Gilas and Fil Nation," said Kimi Sayson, who participated in the event. "He was giving me the opportunity to play. This is huge for me."

The regional combine culminated in a networking session.

There, the athletes had the chance to interact with coaches, scouts, and mentors, opening doors for potential scholarships and opportunities to play professionally.

"We look at talent and we assess that talent," said organizer Brian Ilagan. "[We] give them an opportunity to try out for the Gilas team."

Fil-Am Nation is determined to continue making an impact on the lives of aspiring Filipino athletes.